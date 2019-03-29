Amazon Air is adding at least five Boeing 737-800Fs to its network through a revamped deal with Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings. The agreement, announced March 29, will see Atlas subsidiary Southern Air Transport put the first five 737NGs into service this year. Amazon will lease the aircraft from GE Capital Aviation Services (GECAS), and Southern will operate them under crew, maintenance and insurance (CMI) contracts. The initial terms are for seven years, and Amazon has 10-year ...