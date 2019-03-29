Amazon Air is adding at least five Boeing 737-800Fs to its network through a revamped deal with Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings. The agreement, announced March 29, will see Atlas subsidiary Southern Air Transport put the first five 737NGs into service this year. Amazon will lease the aircraft from GE Capital Aviation Services (GECAS), and Southern will operate them under crew, maintenance and insurance (CMI) contracts. The initial terms are for seven years, and Amazon has 10-year ...
Subscribe to Access this Entire Article
"Amazon to lease 737s from GECAS, Atlas Air " is part of ATW Plus, our online premium membership. Subscribing will provide you access to exclusive news, carefully researched airline financial, fleet and traffic data, plus the option to receive our popular, award-winning print magazine. To learn more, click here. If viewing via ATW Mobile, please login and click "Read web article" to view fully. Questions? ATWPlus@penton.com.