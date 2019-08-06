Singapore-based lessor BOC Aviation signed leases for 10 new Airbus A320neos for Air China.

According to a BOC statement, the Chinese flag carrier will receive the aircraft—powered by the Pratt & Whitney PurePower PW1100G-JM turbofan engine—in 2019 and 2020.

The A320neo will be configured for eight seats in business and 150 in economy.

Air China currently has 44 A320s and 14 A320neos in service, including four A320neos leased from China Aircraft Leasing Co. and CMB Leasing, according to Aviation Week Fleet Data Services.

“China remains an important market with its robust demand growth, and BOC Aviation is well placed to support this with an orderbook that comprises popular, new technology narrowbody aircraft. Air China’s choice of the A320neo aircraft aligns with our focus on investing in the most technologically advanced aircraft models,” BOC Aviation managing director and CEO Robert Martin said.

