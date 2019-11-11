Airlines will manage the capacity spike that the Boeing 737 MAX’s return will create, helped in part by what is shaping up to be a phased return, AerCap CEO Aengus Kelly said. “Everybody knows this airplane will come back. It’s planned into the schedules for some point in the new year,” Kelly said on AerCap’s Nov. 8 earnings call. “I do think that the process will stretch out over time and that the customers are assuming these airplanes are coming. So, I ...