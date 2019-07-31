Dublin-based lessor AerCap posted second-quarter net income of $331.5 million, up 23% year-over-year (YOY). Revenue totaled $1.3 billion, up 7% YOY, while expenses were $899.1 million, down 1%.

Net gains during the quarter included $78.2 million from the sale of 22 aircraft: nine Airbus A320s, three A330s, four Boeing 737NGs, one 737 Classic, one 777-200ER, one 777-300, two 747s and one 767.

AerCap sees continued strong demand for current-generation narrowbodies and suggests the Airbus A220 and Embraer E190 programs will thrive under Airbus and Boeing, respectively, the lessor’s top executive said.

“One of the issues that subscale OEMs struggle with is a global logistics chain to support an airplane around the globe on a 24-hour basis,” AerCap CEO Aengus Kelly said during the 2Q earnings call July 30. “That is where Bombardier and Embraer are at a distinct competitive disadvantage to the giants of Airbus and Boeing, who have that.”

While some lessors have struggled to place E2s, AerCap is not among them. The lessor has committed to 50 E190/E195 E2s and has found customers for 47 of them. “Now that Embraer has that [link-up with Boeing] coming once the deal closes, we can already see the level of interest in the aircraft picking up considerably.”

AerCap does not have any A220s but suggests that—like Embraer’s pending joint-venture link with Boeing—Bombardier’s tie-up with Airbus on the former CSeries program has increased the model’s appeal.

“We continue to look at them. On the Airbus side, it’s fair to say that the A320neo family airplane has been a tremendous success. We’ve placed all our [A320neos] until 2022,” Kelly said. “[It’s] just demonstrably true that any airplane that becomes part of the Airbus and Boeing stable becomes more attractive automatically than it was before.”

AerCap’s portfolio of 949 owned aircraft and 331 on order as of June 30 includes 270 A320neo-family aircraft. It has not committed to any A321XLRs, however. Kelly said that while the aircraft has some appeal, it must demonstrate versatility to merit significant lease-portfolio investment.

“It’s a very powerful airplane. But what you have to remember is the heart of the A321 market is flying less than 3 hours,” Kelly said. The A321XLR seems to be an ideal replacement for 757s as well as some 767s and A330s, but it may be too much aircraft to demonstrate efficiency on shorter legs. This could hamper airlines’ flexibility and limit the aircraft’s appeal.

“An airline will ask itself, ‘If all I’m going to do with that airplane is fly from New York to Miami, do I want to carry all that extra weight that could enable the airplane to fly from New York to San Diego? Is it an aircraft that’s applicable to more than a niche component of my fleet?’” Kelly said. “If we see that the market is more than a niche market for the XLR, we’ll certainly convert” some A320neo orders, he added.

Kelly said that gauging the ramification of the 737 MAX grounding is a challenge. The lessor has five in the global fleet of 380 that has been grounded since mid-March while Boeing works with regulators to develop flight-control system changes. AerCap was slated to get 12 more in 2019, but those deliveries could slip into 2020. Boeing’s latest timeline sees regulatory approval sometime in late 2019, but acknowledges that regulators have the final say.

“There’s no clarity around when the slots that you had will actually deliver,” Kelly said, adding the MAX’s misfortune has not boosted Airbus, because narrowbody demand was already strong.

“The fact is, you’re placed out already many years out advance. So, there isn’t necessarily an impact on neo placement in any near-term because of any issues with the MAX,” Kelly said. “We’re at a 99.6% utilization [rate]. It’s not that we have a bunch of airplanes on the deck that we can just put up in the air because there’s a shortage of MAXs.”

Sean Broderick, sean.broderick@aviationweek.com