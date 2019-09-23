Slovenian carrier Adria Airways has had two Bombardier CRJ900s recalled by their lessor and is “intensively looking for solutions” to stabilize operations.

“Adria Airways is facing challenging business conditions, so the management of the company is intensively looking for solutions that would enable the company to operate more stable [sic]. We strive to carry out all flight operations in the scheduled timetable. Passengers are advised to keep track of current travel information on the Adria Airways website,” Adria Airways said in a statement.

The comments followed a Sept. 19 Slovenian CAA confirmation that Adria has been blocked from operating two CRJ900s, registered S5-AAU and S5-AAV.

The Slovenian CAA said Trident Aviation Leasing Service had terminated its lease agreement with Adria and revoked the airline’s rights to use the aircraft on the Slovenian registry.

Following the decision, Adria Airways called a meeting with the CAA’s management and inspectors.

“During the meeting, the representatives of Adria Airways informed the agency [CAA] of the current situation and developments in the company. Subsequently, they gave a written assurance that their flight operations with other aircraft entered on the air operator’s certificate are safe,” the Slovenian CAA said, adding that it will continue to independently observe the airline.

On Sept. 17, Adria said it had reached a new collective agreement with the Slovenian Airline Pilots’ Association, averting strike action that had been planned for Sept. 18, 20 and 30, and Oct. 2.

“Signing of the agreement means stabilization of working conditions in the company and continued focus of the management on the stability of business and providing of services,” the airline said Sept. 17.

Adria was previously under Slovenian CAA supervision and, earlier this year, the airline canceled its memorandum of understanding for 15 Sukhoi Superjets.

Victoria Moores victoria.moores@informa.com