Slovenian flag carrier Adria Airways and Russian manufacturer Sukhoi Civil Aircraft Co. (SCAC) have failed to convert the airline’s November 2018 letter of intent to acquire 15 Sukhoi Superjet 100 (SSJ100) regional jets into a firm order after they were unable to reach an agreement on contract terms.

In an April 2 statement announcing the end of the arrangement, Adria said that it had been “intensively preparing for the arrival of the aircraft” and in February was advertising for flight crews for the planned SSJ100 fleet.

The airline had signed a letter of intent in November to acquire the aircraft via a long-term lease arrangement, and signed an MOU with SCAC to establish a joint MRO operation.

“While the aircraft type per se still seems very attractive, Adria Airways has not been able to finalize the contractual clauses with the Russian side,” the carrier said. “There were growing concerns on Adria´s side about SCAC’s commitment to a fair and stable long-term partnership, as well as lacking common vision of further strategic development of the company.”

The company’s shareholders and management therefore decided not to continue the partnership with SCAC, the airline said.

“We are naturally disappointed that the collaboration with Sukhoi did not reach a successful conclusion, but the partnership was only viable if given objectives set by the strategic business plan were attainable. Unfortunately, in this case, we did not think this is possible,” Adria MD Holger Kowarsch said.

For its part, SCAC said the deal fell through because of concerns of investors who had been earmarked to fund the project.

“The institutions that were to provide the financing, after consideration [of] the Adria Airways financial report for 2018, recommended SCAC to cancel the deal in order to factor out the losses. The recommendations were accepted and the work was stopped,” SCAC said.

Ljubljana-based Adria will continue to focus on its four main business areas: scheduled, charter and cargo flights, and providing ACMI services for other carriers. Adria’s current fleet comprises three Airbus A319s, nine Bombardier CRJ900LRs, two CRJ700ERs and five Saab 2000 turboprops.

The two non-Russian SSJ100 commercial operators, Irish regional carrier CityJet and Mexican LCC Interjet Airlines, have had after-sales support issues with the aircraft. The proposed deal with Adria was to include the establishment of a joint MRO facility at either Ljubljana or another Eastern European location, with Belgrade, Serbia, as a possibility mentioned by the Russian OEM.

CityJet flew them on ACMI services for Brussels Airlines, but the Belgian carrier ended the contract at the end of 2018 over concerns about the length of time required to recover from aircraft-on-ground events.

“Of course, it’s quite a recent aircraft and, as with all recent aircraft, they have ‘childhood diseases,’” a Brussels Airlines spokeswoman told ATW April 3.

“Even for very small technical issues, it took more time than usual to maintain them,” she said. Sometimes problems problem took longer to detect and diagnose because the body of knowledge on the aircraft was still relatively small, but the availability of spare parts was also a factor, the spokeswoman said.

“In general, as soon as there was even a small technical issue, it took longer to resolve the issue. We had a tough summer [in 2018] with the Superjet and in some cases we were obliged to cancel flights,” she said.

The status of the SSJ100s at Interjet is unclear, with conflicting reports of some or all of the aircraft being withdrawn from service and some aircraft having to be cannibalized for spares. In a March 28 statement, SCAC said it “refutes the publications about the plans of Mexican Interjet to return SSJ100. There are no plans to return the aircraft.

“Interjet … plans further SSJ100 operation. SCAC and PowerJet, the manufacturer of the engines, offered the operator a number of solutions in order to make the operation of the SSJ100 more efficient. The airline is currently considering the offer.”

