A group of 73 US House Democratic lawmakers have also sent a letter to Delta Air Lines CEO Ed Bastian calling on the Atlanta-based carrier to “immediately cease all efforts” to dissuade their ramp agents and flight attendants from joining the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM).

The May 29 letter to Bastian is the latest salvo in a barrage of criticism leveled at Delta management since a series of social media posts featuring the company’s anti-union communications went viral earlier in May, prompting scathing remarks from US Senate Democrats, including several 2020 presidential contenders.

The IAM has filed charges against Delta with the US National Mediation Board (NMB), alleging the Atlanta-based carrier’s anti-union activities violate Delta employees’ right to unionize “free from interference, influence or coercion exercised by the carrier.”

In their letter, the Democratic lawmakers said they understand the company “has been exposing workers to a coordinated series of outrageous anti-union propaganda materials,” referencing the carrier’s “Don’t Risk It. Don’t Sign It” website, which they said, “Features misleading and deceptive claims about the role of a union and about the IAM specifically.”

The lawmakers told Bastian they were “astonished” by the anti-union materials Delta allegedly placed in employee breakrooms and restrooms, and said it is “especially insulting when many Delta ramp agents make as little as $9 an hour and your compensation in 2017 was $22 million.”

“Delta employees deserve the right to form their own union and seek these benefits free from harassment or retaliation. Please put an end to this anti-union campaign and communicate to your workers that there will be no further fear or intimidation tactics used against them as they make this important decision for themselves,” they wrote, led by Rep. Mark Pocan (D-Wisconsin).

Bastian, in a May 22 letter to Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vermont), disputed the claim that ramp agents at the company earn $9 per hour, saying that starting salaries for Delta’s ramp agents are nearly double that rate. He said flight attendants and ramp agents can earn as much as $74,000 after 12 years of service.

“We respect our employees’ right to choose whether or not union representation is right for them and we believe that same respect should be shown by the IAM, an organization that submitted more than 2,000 cards with forged signatures during their last attempt to organize at Delta, a matter referred to the [US] Department of Justice,” Delta spokesman Anthony Black said. “We will continue to lawfully communicate with our employees and defend our federally protected right to educate them on the truth.”

Business Travel Coalition chairman Kevin Mitchell, in a scathing op-ed, blasted Delta’s anti-union campaign, which he said adds to the airline’s “long history of vigorously fighting unionization of its workforce.” He said the company deserves extra scrutiny because of its tax-avoidance strategies; its “protectionist” lobbying campaign against Gulf carriers Emirates Airlines, Etihad Airways and Qatar Airways; and its decision to make the Airbus A350 its flagship airplane, rather than an American-made Boeing aircraft.

“Of course, honest people can agree or disagree on pros and cons of worker representation. Delta workers deserve a serious merit-based discussion of both,” Mitchell wrote. “Instead, Delta regrettably has chosen to cavalierly trivialize the importance of the decision by unfavorably comparing the stakes with buying video games and rounds of drinks.”

IAM general VP Sito Pantoja said in a statement that Delta’s anti-union campaign “has no place in our society,” and called on the airline to stop the “intimidation and threats against employees who desire to make choices that will benefit their families for generations.”

