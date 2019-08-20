Air France-KLM LCC Transavia pilots’ union SPL has filed a strike notice from Sept. 1 to Oct. 15, saying there is insufficient representation of union bodies at talks over the future of Transavia and that Air France pilots’ union, SNPL, has too much say in Transavia’s future.

The SPL union represents about 30% of approximately 350 Transavia pilots.

On July 31, the SNPL Air France union approved plans to expand Transavia’s fleet after a referendum of its members. Transavia’s fleet had previously been capped at 40 aircraft under a deal with labor representatives.

The approval signified more progress on labor relations for Air France-KLM Group CEO Ben Smith, who arrived almost a year ago and began by calming tensions over pay within the Air France workforce that had led to strikes, disruption and a management shakeup.

But the SPL said representatives of Transavia pilots, as opposed to Air France pilots seconded to work for the LCC subsidiary, are being left out of talks.

“Transavia has been blocked and constrained in its development by SNPL Air France ever since its creation,” the SPL said, calling for an airline development plan and concrete measures that include pilot numbers adapted to fleet size, an agreement on working conditions and the potential for Transavia to develop without limits or constraints.

It also called for strictly equal treatment for pilots who have historically worked for Transavia and Air France pilots seconded to fly for Transavia.

“Transavia France’s management regrets this call for a strike even as discussions about the development of Transavia France have already led to significant progress for all the Transavia France pilots,” the LCC said in a statement. “All Transavia pilots are represented in negotiations through representative unions.”

Air France-KLM said July 31 after the SNPL verdict: “Transavia France will be able to grow in economically balanced conditions and without any restrictions on the number of aircraft for the Air France group. The company will be able to accelerate its offensive in the highly competitive low-cost market, departing from Orly and regional French stations.”

Helen Massy-Beresford, helen.massy-beresford@aviationweek.co.uk