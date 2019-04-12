Passengers traveling to and from Spain during the busy Easter holiday season will need to expect delays as airport ground workers, security staff and pilots plan strike action.

Security staff of Aeropuerto Adolfo Suárez Madrid-Barajas, Spain’s main airport and Iberia’s major hub, announced an open-ended strike from April 12, following the collapse of negotiations on working and contract conditions with airport operator Aena.

Aena said on its website: “Due to the strike called by the workers of [trade union] Ilunion, the time required to pass through security checkpoints at Aeropuerto Adolfo Suárez Madrid-Barajas could be affected.”

Trade unions USO and UGT, representing 60,000 ground staff, have also threatened strike action for April 21 and 24 at all airports in Spain.

Earlier this week, pilots of Spanish regional operator Air Nostrum announced six 24-hour strike days from April 15-17 and April 22-24, to protest a growing transfer of production to other airlines within Iberia Group.

Spanish pilot union SELPA said this plan jeopardizes the future of the company and working conditions of its pilots. In December, airline management and union representatives reached a deal to limit outsourcing to 20%, following a three-day strike action.

In May 1997, Air Nostrum signed a renewable franchise agreement with Iberia Group operating as Iberia Regional.

Spain’s minister of transport José Luis Ábalos told journalists in Madrid the government is working to cancel the strikes.

Kurt Hofmann hofmann.aviation@netway.at