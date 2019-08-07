Members of the union representing Ryanair’s UK-based pilots voted to conduct two strikes in late August and early September.

The British Airline Pilots Association (BALPA) members voted 80% in favor of the strike actions, for Aug. 22-23 and Sept. 2-4. There was a 72% turnout.

The Irish LCC, however, said less than 50% of its UK pilots are BALPA members and of those, 57% had voted in favor of industrial action. “This is less than 30% of Ryanair’s UK pilots,” the airline said.

BALPA said it had made no progress with Ryanair on issues of pay, pensions and benefits.

“Decades of Ryanair refusing to deal with unions has resulted in two things. Firstly, a management that apparently doesn’t understand how to work with unions, and secondly a company that doesn’t have a number of standard agreements that any union would reasonably expect in any workplace,” the union said. “That is why our claim includes many issues including pensions, loss of license insurance, maternity benefits, allowances, and a fair, transparent, and consistent pay structure.”

Ryanair said it was disappointed BALPA is threatening to disrupt its customers’ travel plans.

“BALPA have no mandate to disrupt our customers holidays and flights, particularly at a time when UK pilots are facing job losses due to the Boeing MAX delivery delays and the threat of a no-deal Brexit” on Oct. 31, the airline said. “Last year, Ryanair’s UK pilots agreed [to] a 20% salary increase, with senior captains earning up to £180,000 [$219,000 per annum], which is more than competitor airline pilots in Norwegian or Jet2. BALPA is recommending a pay freeze for Jet2 pilots in return for improved rosters (which Ryanair pilots already enjoy), and/or 12 months’ unpaid leave for Norwegian’s Gatwick pilots.”

Ryanair said it has asked BALPA to resume talks.

“We have had no formal offer from Ryanair and it is imperative that we resolve this dispute urgently to avoid strike action,” BALPA general secretary Brian Strutton said. “No pilot wants to spoil the public’s travel plans, but at the moment it seems we have no choice.”

