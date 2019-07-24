Ryanair pilots in Ireland are deciding whether to go on strike over pay, after the Irish Air Line Pilots’ Association (IALPA), a branch of the Forsa trade union, launched a strike ballot.

Ryanair began recognizing unions in December 2017 after a pilot rostering crisis brought workforce tensions to a head. Since then, the Dublin-based LCC has faced numerous strikes and conflicts with employees over pay and working conditions across European markets.

The ballot began July 23 and will conclude Aug. 9, Forsa said, adding the decision to ballot “reflected the frustration and disappointment of pilots with the lack of progress in ongoing pay talks with the company.”

Forsa said it plans to continue to engage with Ryanair to try and bring talks to a satisfactory conclusion with a meeting with management scheduled July 30.

Ryanair pilots based in the UK are also in the process of deciding on whether to strike, with ballot results due Aug. 7.

Separately, British Airways lost a legal bid July 23 to stop a strike by its own pilots, but said it would appeal the decision.

Helen Massy-Beresford, helen.massy-beresford@aviationweek.co.uk