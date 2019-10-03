Irish LCC Ryanair’s German pilots have voted in favor of a four-year collective labor agreement (CLA) to cover all Ryanair’s directly employed pilots in Germany until March 2023.

Ryanair confirmed 99.3% of pilots voted for the CLA.

The agreement, negotiated between Ryanair and the Vereinigung Cockpit (VC) pilot union, will deliver a new pay structure along with a fixed 5/4 roster (work/time-off ratio). Ryanair and VC also agreed on a social plan to govern German base closures or reductions.

Using the new pay structure, around 450 pilots will reach higher net salaries. In addition, the share of fixed salaries increased significantly.

“With this result in the [past], we continue to work on our ultimate goal, together with the participating unions across Europe to promote a change in corporate culture,” VC lawyer Tanja Viehl said in a statement.

However, VC has criticized the interim announcement by Ryanair management that a reduction in the number of working personnel in the coming months could not be ruled out.

Both parties have agreed on further negotiations concerning establishing a pilot works council as well as a collective agreement. In addition, a German occupational pension scheme will be regulated.

