As Irish LCC Ryanair continues to deal with labor issues among its various pilot and cabin crew unions, passengers are bracing for travel disruptions across Europe through September.

Here is what you need to know:

Ryanair has blocked an Irish pilots’ strike and said Portuguese action is having little impact, but a two-day UK pilots’ strike will go ahead Aug. 22-23.

In addition, the Irish LCC’s Spanish cabin crew have announced a 10-day walkout in September.

Ryanair has sought injunctions against two separate pilot walkouts on Aug. 22-23, among its Irish and UK pilots.

The Irish High Court ruled in Ryanair’s favor, but the UK case—which also covered a second walkout on Sept. 2-4—was unsuccessful.

UK pilots’ union BALPA said Ryanair sought to block the UK strike based on “various technical and legal arguments,” but the judge ultimately ruled the ballot was lawful and the strike can proceed.

“Ryanair was foolish to bring this into the High Court rather than the negotiating room,” BALPA general secretary Brian Strutton said. However, BALPA said Ryanair rejected the union’s offer of last-minute talks Aug. 21 to avert the 48-hour stoppage, which is set to begin at 0001 local time on Aug. 22.

“We urge Ryanair to change their attitude to dealing with us and adopt a constructive approach,” Strutton said.

After the ruling was announced, Ryanair said it still expects to operate its full UK flight schedule, saying that less than 30% of its UK pilots backed the strike and the “vast majority” have volunteered to fly.

“We do not expect significant disruptions on Thursday or Friday [Aug. 22-23]; however, we cannot rule out some small flight delays and/or flight changes,” the airline said. “We again call on the BALPA union and this small minority of UK pilots to return to mediation, as they are required to under our recognition agreement.”

Meanwhile, Ryanair’s bid to avert the Irish pilots’ strike on Aug. 22-23 was successful. “All Ryanair flights scheduled to depart on Thursday, Aug. 22, and Friday, Aug. 23, from Dublin, Cork and Shannon Airports will now operate as normal,” Ryanair said.

The Fórsa union, which represents directly employed Ryanair pilots based in the Republic of Ireland, confirmed the strike has been called off.

“Once the union has the ruling in writing, we will consider it in detail and consult with our legal team. Only then will Fórsa be in a position to consider its next steps,” Fórsa said.

Ryanair said a further five-day walkout among Portuguese cabin crew that started Aug. 21, was so far having little impact, with flights operating normally from the airline’s four Portuguese airports.

“All first-wave flights from Portugal departed as scheduled this morning, and we do not expect any significant disruptions to our flights to/from Portugal today,” the LCC said. “Ryanair calls on the SNPVAC Union to cancel these unnecessary strikes and return to negotiations, as these strikes are not supported by the vast majority of Ryanair’s cabin crews in Portugal.”

Meanwhile, Spanish cabin crew, represented by the USO and Sitcpla unions, are protesting Ryanair’s Tenerife and Gran Canaria base closures and a lack of clarity over plans for Girona.

On Aug. 20, USO said over seven hours of arbitration talks through mediation service SIMA ended without agreement. The Spanish union is therefore planning 10 days of strike action across Ryanair’s 13 Spanish bases, with walkouts planned for Sept. 1-2, 6-8, 13, 15, 20, 22, 27 and 29. USO Ryanair secretary Jairo Gonzalo said the union is open to further mediated meetings ahead of the strike, so Ryanair can provide “concrete data” on the closures, including how many staff will be affected.

Ryanair recently announced plans to close bases because of the Boeing 737 MAX grounding, which has impacted the carrier’s growth plans.

The airline now expects to take delivery of 30 MAXs “at best” by the end of May 2020, instead of the 58 it originally expected.

