Lufthansa cabin crews, represented by the UFO union, said they will strike Nov. 7 and 8 after labor negotiations with the airline broke down.

“After the clear results of our ballots, the successful warning strikes of Oct. 20 and the continuing refusal of Lufthansa to negotiate our demands, we announce a two-day strike at the parent company Lufthansa,” UFO said Nov. 4.

Cabin crews staged a one-day strike Oct. 20 at Lufthansa subsidiaries Lufthansa CityLine, LCCs Germanwings and Eurowings Germany, and SunExpress Germany.

It is not yet known how many flights would be affected by the planned 48-hour strike. Lufthansa said it is working on an emergency schedule and has begun to rebook passengers.

Lufthansa Group CEO Carsten Spohr invited members of the UFO, Verdi and CU unions to a Nov. 6 meeting.

“A solution can only be in dialogue,” Spohr said.

Kurt Hofmann, hofmann.aviation@netway.at