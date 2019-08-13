Ryanair subsidiary LaudaMotion and its pilots have reached an agreement on two labor issues, avoiding the possibility of job cuts at the Vienna-based LCC, according to a local news report.

Both sides agreed to “another wording” of the carrier’s policy of placing pilots on vacation when they reached the legal limit of 900 flight hours per year, Sandro Mayer, chairman of the works council representing employees, told the Austria Press Agency (APA) Aug. 13.

The airline and pilots also agreed to a change in a proposal to require pilots to accumulate at least 850 flight hours a year or face a reduction in monthly free days from 10 to seven, APA reported.

The airline had no immediate statement on the agreement but would provide details soon, CEO Andreas Gruber told ATW in Dublin.

In a July 31 letter to employees, Gruber said as many as 30 of its 125 flight crews could lose their jobs if they did not agree to changes he said were needed to improve efficiency.

In 2018, LaudaMotion had losses of €140 million ($157 million) and anticipates losses of €50 million this year. In the letter, Gruber said the expected losses were the result of “high fuel costs, very low fares, significant pay raises and inefficiency of crews.”

In 2018 Irish LCC Ryanair acquired a 75% stake in LaudaMotion, and in January 2019 gained complete ownership with the acquisition of the 25% stake held by its founder, former Formula 1 driver Niki Lauda, who died in May.

Kurt Hofmann, hofmann.aviation@netway.at