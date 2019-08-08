Facing losses of €50 million ($56 million) this year, Ryanair subsidiary LaudaMotion warned of job cuts if flight crews do not agree to changes that are needed to improve efficiency.

The warning comes on the heels of Irish LCC Ryanair’s announcement that it will need to close bases and cut hundreds of jobs as a result of delays in Boeing 737 MAX deliveries and uncertainty about Brexit, the UK’s effort to withdraw from the European Union.

In a July 31 letter to employees, LaudaMotion CEO Andreas Gruber said the expected losses are the result of “high fuel costs, very low fares, significant pay raises and inefficiency of crews.”

The Vienna-based LCC’s management met with the works council representing employees to discuss changes to the long-term collective agreement with flight crews, including implementing a fixed roster pattern, Gruber said.

If an agreement is not reached by Aug. 14, up to 30 flight deck crew members could lose their jobs, he said.

“Our home base in Vienna is high cost and, combined with our low productivity levels, means it is loss making,” Gruber said.

LaudaMotion’s plan to add four Airbus A320s in Vienna is now in doubt, he said, and Ryanair may instead move four Boeing 737-800s to the base “where they can be deployed more efficiently and at a lower cost the Lauda fleet.”

In 2018, LaudaMotion had losses of €140 million, which was funded by loans from Ryanair, Gruber said.

“Had Ryanair not intervened, Lauda would have gone into liquidation and all of our jobs would have been lost,” Gruber told employees. “We need to improve our productivity levels and match Ryanair’s efficiencies or regrettably, the business will fail.”

In 2018, Ryanair acquired a 75% stake in LaudaMotion, and in January 2019 gained complete ownership with the acquisition of the 25% stake held by its founder, former Formula 1 driver Niki Lauda, who died in May.

