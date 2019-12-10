Jetstar’s main pilots’ union has announced strikes this weekend following a stalemate in contract negotiations.

The Australian Federation of Air Pilots (AFAP), representing 80% of the Jetstar pilots, will hold four-hour strikes on both Dec. 14 and 15. Pilots will also refuse to work beyond their scheduled hours from Dec. 14-20.

Jetstar’s narrowbody pilots, represented by AFAP, will strike from 4:59 a.m. to 8:59 a.m. on both days. The airline’s Boeing 787 pilots will stop work from 2:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 14, and from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Dec. 15. The strikes will only apply to pilots operating from their home bases and will not apply to flights starting before the strike periods.

The union has committed to not hold any industrial action over the Dec. 21-Jan. 3 period. The AFAP said it hopes this window can be used to resume contract negotiations to avoid further strikes.

Jetstar said it has “stopped sales of some flights” scheduled for Dec. 14 and 15 when the strikes are scheduled to occur. “We’re working through the pilot rosters for the weekend to understand which flights may be impacted,” the carrier said. This process is expected to be completed on Dec. 11 and affected customers will be contacted about flight changes.

On Nov. 13, the union applied to the Fair Work Commission for permission to hold strikes of up to 24 hours in duration, and for work-to-rule actions. After gaining the commission’s approval, the AFAP balloted its members regarding strikes. A vote was held from Nov. 29 to Dec. 6, and union members approved the proposed industrial action.

Adrian Schofield, adrian.schofield@informa.com