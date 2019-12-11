Jetstar has announced flight changes and cancelations in preparation for limited strikes by most of its pilots this weekend.

Pilots represented by the Australian Federation of Air Pilots (AFAP) will hold four-hour strikes on both Dec. 14 and 15. Pilots will also refuse to work beyond their scheduled hours from Dec. 14-20.

Jetstar said it will cancel 44 flights on Dec. 14 and 46 on Dec. 15. It usually operates about 370 flights per day. The domestic network will be most affected, and the carrier said there will be “minimal” changes to international flights with “limited delays and cancellations planned.”

The carrier estimates it will get 95% of its customers to their destinations on the same day of travel during the strikes. To help reduce disruption, Jetstar will consolidate some flights, upgauge aircraft types, and retime flights. Supplementary services will also be operated for Jetstar by other Qantas Group airlines.

The AFAP called the strikes after receiving permission from Australia’s Fair Work Commission, and balloting members. The union and management have reached stalemate in contract negotiations. The AFAP has pledged not to schedule any industrial action between Dec. 21 and Jan. 3.

Adrian Schofield, adrian.schofield@informa.com