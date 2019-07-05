Pilots at Air France regional subsidiary Air France HOP may strike because they want to be moved onto Air France contracts. Air France and HOP management are scheduled to meet pilot representatives July 9 in what pilot union SNPL described in a statement as the “last chance” to find career solutions that are acceptable for all parties. Air France HOP pilot representatives said they were ready to strike, but have not yet announced the dates or format of a possible ...
