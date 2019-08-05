Over 230 flights to and from Hong Kong International Airport (HKIA) were canceled Aug. 5 as air traffic controllers and other aviation workers went on strike as part of the territory’s civil protests.

According to the South China Morning Post, at least 20 controllers took sick leave on the night of Aug. 4. As a result, two-thirds of the controllers were not expected to turn up, forcing the Hong Kong Airport Authority (HKAA) to shut down one of two runways between noon Aug. 5 to 6 a.m. on Aug. 6.

Based on an estimate by the Hong Kong Confederation of Trade Unions, 2,330 aviation workers have joined the citywide strike, including airline and ground handling staff.

Disruptions are expected to extend into Aug. 6, with at least 10 flights already canceled. The airport usually handles at least 1,000 daily movements, but the HKAA is scheduling only 511 departures Aug. 5.

Most affected is Cathay Pacific’s group of airlines, consisting of Cathay Dragon and newly integrated LCC HK Express. By early afternoon, over 140 Asian arrivals and departures were canceled. Other carriers facing cancellations include Hong Kong Airlines, China Southern, China Eastern, Japanese LCC Peach Aviation, and Garuda Indonesia.

While strikes are permitted in Hong Kong, they are only allowed to settle trade and labor disputes, not political issues. Employees could face punitive actions such as dismissal.

HKIA “started implementing flight rescheduling at [noon] to clear the backlog of passengers,” according to a statement released by HKAA. The airport handled 465 flights for Aug. 5 through 2 p.m. with 77 cancelations for that period, according to the airport authority. A spokesperson for the authority noted this cancellation number is lower than the full-day total, and HKAA is “still compiling the final figures for the whole of Aug. 5.”

The Airport Emergency Centre was activated at 7 a.m. on Aug. 5 “to coordinate operations among various business partners at the airport,” the airport authority said. “It is expected that the number of flight movements handled this afternoon and evening will be gradually increased.”

In-town check-in service at Airport Express train stations was suspended and the authority advised passengers to contact their airlines, proceeding to the airport only when their seats and flight time were confirmed.

HKIA’s first brush with the local protests was July 26, when thousands organized a sit-in at the airport’s arrival hall, chanting slogans and handing leaflets to arriving passengers.

Chen Chuanren, chuanren@purplelightvisuals.com

Adrian Schofield, adrian.schofield@informa.com