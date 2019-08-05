More than 220 flights to and from Hong Kong International Airport (HKIA) were canceled Aug. 5 as air traffic controllers and other aviation workers went on strike as part of the territory’s civil protests. According to the South China Morning Post, at least 20 controllers took sick leave on the night of Aug. 4. As a result, two-thirds of the controllers were not expected to turn up, forcing the Hong Kong Airport Authority (HKAA) to shut down one of two runways between noon Aug. 5 to 6 ...