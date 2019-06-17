A federal judge in Northern Texas has issued a temporary restraining order instructing the unions representing American Airlines’ mechanics to end their support for an alleged work slowdown that the Dallas/Fort Worth-based carrier claims has resulted in hundreds of flight cancellations since February.

The order was issued following a May 21 motion for preliminary injunction filed by American against the unions, which include the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM) and the Transport Workers Union of America (TWU).

The carrier has accused the unions of orchestrating the illegal work slowdown to gain leverage over the company during ongoing negotiations for a new contract that began in 2015. The unions have denied any concerted effort to organize a slowdown by their leadership, arguing that any slowdown is a result of low worker morale caused in-part by the company’s plan to send thousands of US jet mechanic jobs to South America.

“We are pleased with the Court’s decision to grant a temporary restraining order requiring the TWU-IAM Association to comply with its legal obligations and end the illegal slowdown,” American spokesman Joshua Freed said. “American Airlines relies on its Tech Ops team and the thousands of highly skilled mechanics who maintain our aircraft, and we look forward to working with them to get back to running the most efficient operation for our customers.”

Representatives from the unions did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Writing for the US District Court of Northern Texas, Judge John McBryde argued the temporary restraining order was necessary because “large numbers of the traveling public are likely to be deprived of transportation services” if the slowdown continues, which could lead American to “suffer immediate and irreparable ... damage to its business reputation and customer goodwill.” The judge said American was likely to succeed on the merits of its claims based on the company’s previous court filings.

In addition to blocking mechanics from slowing down the performance of their job duties, the order prohibits them from refusing to accept overtime work or refusing to take maintenance field trips to repair aircraft “as they would in the normal course”—activities that the company alleges the mechanics have been “refusing en masse.”

Lawyers for American wrote in its motion for a preliminary injunction that the company had never had an issue staffing overtime or field trips before the unions began their alleged interference campaign. Since February, there have been periods with no overtime shifts worked at the carrier’s hub in Phoenix, and there have “regularly been weeks with a 100% field trip refusal rate” at its hubs in Charlotte, Phoenix and Philadelphia, they added.

The next trial in the case has been scheduled for July 1.

Ben Goldstein, ben.goldstein@aviationweek.com