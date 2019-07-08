A strike by EVA Air cabin crews is set to end at midnight July 10 after the airline and the Taoyuan Flight Attendants Union signed an agreement July 7.

The 18-day strike, the longest to hit Taiwan’s aviation industry, has caused the carrier to cancel about 1,440 flights affecting more than 280,000 passengers.

EVA Air, the country’s second largest carrier, agreed to the union’s demands for increases in pay allowances on overseas flights and overnight rests on some round-trip routes. The airline also said it would not pursue punitive actions against employees who participated in the strike, a precondition that caused the June 29 talks to collapse. The union, in turn, agreed not to stage any strike actions for three years and said any future strikes would not affect domestic flights.

In an announcement on the Taiwan Stock Exchange, the airline said the strike has cost it TWD3 billion ($97 million) in lost revenue as of July 7. About 2,000 employees participated in the strike, taking turns to demonstrate in front of EVA Air’s head office in Taoyuan.

Although EVA Air said full resumption of normal flight operations will begin from the end of July, it added that more adjustments will likely reach into August, depending on manpower arrangements and passenger demands on some routes.

