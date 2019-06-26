EVA Air’s cabin crew strike has entered its seventh day, becoming the longest strike in Taiwan’s aviation history. The island’s second largest airline said losses have reached $26 million and it is expected to lose up to $34.3 million in the coming days.

The Star Alliance member has stopped taking reservations until June 29. Cancellations have reached into the first week of July with around 390 more flights canceled, reaching 1,016 in total. In all, about 210,000 passengers are affected as the carrier scrambles to reassign affected customers to other airlines.

While both the airline and the Taoyuan Flight Attendants Union (TFAU) are at an impasse over the resolution of the crew’s demands, EVA Air has accused the TFAU for withholding the identity passes and documents of about 100 cabin crew who wish to return to their posts. The airline has appealed to the union, asking them to respect the flight attendants’ right to work and allow them to return to their posts as soon as possible to enable regular flights to resume. The union collected about 2,000 passes when the strike started on the evening of June 20.

