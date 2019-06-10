Members of a union representing EVA Air cabin crews voted in favor of a strike after negotiations with the Taiwanese airline broke down.

After three weeks of voting May 13-June 6, a total of 4,038 members of the 5,933-strong Taoyuan Flight Attendants Union—about 70%—voted in favor of the strike action. About 90% of those voting in favor were EVA Air employees. The union said at least 80% of its 3,276 EVA Air members needed to approve the strike for the resolution to pass.

No date for the planned strike was announced.

EVA Air said it “very much regretted” the results. Both parties held two rounds of negotiations after the first votes were cast, but no agreement was reached.

The cabin crews are requesting an increase in overseas allowance pay from TWD90 ($3) to TWD150 per hour per flight. They also want overnight rests on nine regional round-trip routes, instead of having the same crew work both legs of the journeys.

The union said the current duty period on those routes exceeds 12 hours, more than the maximum permitted by the local labor laws.

Chen Chuanren, chuanren@purplelightvisuals.com