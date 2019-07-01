The strike by Taiwan’s EVA Air cabin crews continued into the 11th day July 1 after a tentative agreement collapsed when the airline refused to withdraw potential punitive measures against the striking employees.

The Taoyuan Flight Attendants Union voted June 29 to accept the airline’s initial offers, but the following day negotiations reached an impasse over the retaliatory measures.

In May, the carrier said that in the event of a strike it would consider freezing wage increases and suspending year-end bonuses for striking employees, as well as suspending discounted airfares for workers and their families for three years.

The union had reportedly agreed to accept the airline’s offer to pay crews a TWD300 ($9.60) hourly allowance on short-haul and overnight routes and TWD500 on long-haul routes, up from the current TWD90. Crews would also work only a single leg per shift on Tokyo and Beijing routes during certain months. The union was initially demanding such conditions on nine routes.

Both parties will reconvene July 2 for another round of meetings in a bid to end Taiwan aviation’s longest strike. The labor action, which began June 20, has cost the airline about TWD1.8 billion, with 932 flights canceled.

The airline is operating at 40% capacity, and an EVA Air spokesperson told Taiwanese media that normal operations are unlikely to resume until the end of July.

