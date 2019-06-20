The cabin crew of Taiwan’s EVA Air have begun after last-minute negotiation between the two parties fell through June 20. The labor action started at 4 p.m. local time, resulting in the cancellation of over 20 flights at press time. These include flights from Taipei Taoyuan to San Francisco, Seattle, Chicago, Seoul, Vienna and Paris; three flights to Hong Kong; and two to Bangkok. Authorities expect at least 7,000 passengers to be affected within the first 24 hours. The Taoyuan ...