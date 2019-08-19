Delta Air Lines pilots are asking the US Department of Transportation (DOT) to put conditions on the airline’s transatlantic joint venture (JV) with Air France-KLM and Virgin Atlantic, saying they have “serious concerns” about how Delta has divided service growth among crews under its immunized partnership with Virgin. DOT awarded tentative approval Aug. 2 for the three companies to operate an expanded JV between the US, UK and continental Europe. The ruling followed a ...