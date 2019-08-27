Tragedy threw pilot mental health into sharp focus in 2015 when Germanwings co-pilot Andreas Lubitz deliberately flew flight 9525 into a mountain, killing everyone on board. In direct response to that crash, all European airlines must have mental health support programs in place for their crews by August 2020, but will pilots be willing to seek that help? “These horses scare easily,” British Airways (BA) Airbus A380 captain Dave Fielding told delegates at the Aerospace ...