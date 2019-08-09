After more than a year of intense negotiations, Luxembourg’s all-freight operator Cargolux has signed two new collective work agreements with trade unions LCGB and OGBL.

One agreement covers Dec. 1, 2018-Dec. 31, 2019; the second will become effective Jan. 1, 2020 until Dec. 31, 2022.

The two agreements include a salary increase of 6% for ground staff and 4% for pilots over the four-year period.

Staff hired since December 2015 will benefit from additional adjustments of salaries, and off-day and vacation entitlements, bringing all staff to similar levels.

“This agreement cements job security within our company while contributing to Cargolux’s sustainability on both social and economic fronts,” Cargolux president and CEO Richard Forson said. “Building on this solid foundation, we can strengthen our position as a leading player in the global air freight industry.”

LCGB union secretary Paul de Araujo said the new agreement “became necessary after employees’ concessions made in the previous collective labor agreement.”

Cargolux said the new agreements should enhance the carrier’s ability to recruit additional staff and remain an employer of choice in the industry and in Luxembourg.

Cargolux operates 14 Boeing 747-8Fs, 11 747-400Fs and two 747-400 ERFs, as of Dec. 31, 2018.

