A proposed strike by British Airways (BA) pilots for Sept. 27 has been called off by the pilots’ union, giving the airline a new set of problems.

The strike was to be the third day of industrial action between the British Airline Pilots Association (BALPA) and the carrier over pay and conditions.

BA has offered pilots an 11.5% pay increase over the next three years, which has been rejected by the flightdeck workforce. The two previous strike days, on Sept. 9 and 10, saw BA canceling virtually all its 850 daily flights.

BA had already begun the process of telling passengers their booked flights on Sept. 27 will not go ahead. There is now likely to be confusion among passengers as to whether their flights will be reinstated.

The previous strikes were notable for a BA administrative glitch resulting in thousands of passengers receiving notice that their flights had been canceled, only for the airline to later rescind the notice. By that time, many passengers had rebooked tickets with other carriers, at their own expense.

The UK regulator, the CAA, is looking into the incident and has said that passengers who were mistakenly told their flight was canceled can make claims against BA.

In response to the latest strike being called off, BA said in a brief statement: “We have just received this news. We are considering the implications and we will give our customers updates in due course.”

BALPA said it had called off the latest walkout after the two previous strike days “demonstrated the anger and resolve of pilots.” The union added that it is now time for a period of reflection “before the dispute escalates further and irreparable damage is done to the brand.

“Someone has to take the initiative to sort out this dispute and with no sign of that from BA the pilots have decided to take the responsible course,” BALPA general secretary Brian Strutton said.

“In a genuine attempt at establishing a time-out for common sense to prevail, we have lifted the threat of the strike on 27 September,” Strutton said. “BA passengers rightly expect BA and its pilots to resolve their issues without disruption and now is the time for cool heads and pragmatism to be brought to bear. I hope BA and its owner IAG show as much responsibility as the pilots.” He added, “Should BA refuse meaningful new negotiations, BALPA retains the right to announce further strike dates.”

