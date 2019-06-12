British Airways (BA) pilots are considering a strike action after voting to reject the latest pay package offered by the airline. “Ninety-six percent voted against the proposal and asked that we proceed to an official ballot for industrial action,” British Airline Pilots Association (BALPA) general secretary Brian Strutton said June 12. “We are urgently considering next steps and will make a further statement later this week. Until then we have no further ...
