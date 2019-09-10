British Airways (BA) is anticipating continued disruption to its operations Sept. 11, despite the end of the two-day strike by the British Association of Airline Pilots (BALPA) that is concluding without an agreement. For the second day, almost no BA mainline services operated Sept. 10 as pilots took industrial action in pursuit of a pay claim. Virtually none of BA’s daily 850 services flew, except two single flights from London Heathrow to Cairo and New York JFK. The pilot action is ...