A months-long labor dispute between British Airways (BA) and its pilots could be nearing an end as union members are set to consider a new pay offer.

Following talks among the airline, the British Airline Pilots Association and the UK’s Advisory, Conciliation and Arbitration Service (ACAS), BALPA will present the new offer to its membership.

BA pilots had earlier rejected an offer of a 11.5% pay increase over three years. The pilots went on strike Sept. 9 and 10, forcing the airline to cancel virtually all its 850 daily flights. A planned Sept. 27 strike was called off.

Details of the new proposal were not released, did could BALPA say when its members would be balloted on the offer.

“We can confirm that BALPA, BA and ACAS have put together a new pay and conditions proposal and, subject to final checks, BALPA expects it will shortly be consulting its 4,000 BA members on them,” BALPA general secretary Brian Strutton said in an e-mailed statement.

BA issued a brief statement: “We welcome this positive step.”

