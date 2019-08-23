British Airways Boeing 777-200
The British Airline Pilots Association (BALPA) announced Aug. 23 that British Airways (BA) pilots will strike for three days in September in pursuit of a pay claim. BALPA said there will be a walkout Sept. 9, 10 and 27, and warned it could not rule out further strike actions. BA said it is “completely unacceptable that BALPA is destroying the travel plans of tens of thousands of our customers with this unjustifiable strike action.” It added that although measures will be taken ...
