Pilots at UK carrier British Airways (BA) have voted 93% in favor of strike action, after three days of arbitration talks yielded no progress.

The pilots, represented by the British Airline Pilots Association (BALPA), were balloted on strike action after talks broke down without agreement. Negotiations have been ongoing since late 2018.

Announcing the ballot results July 22, BALPA said 90% of its members voted, with 93% backing industrial action.

“This strong result demonstrates the resolve of BA pilots and shows BA that it must table a sensible improved offer, if a strike is to be averted. Sadly, three days of ACAS [arbitration] talks have not moved the company’s position one iota. Settlement of this dispute is in BA’s hands,” BALPA general secretary Brian Strutton said.

BALPA observed that BA is “no longer in a fight for survival,” so the union is calling on the International Airlines Group (IAG) carrier to share its improved financial situation with staff, for example, through a profit-share scheme.

The union also argues that the cost of meeting its demands is “significantly less” than even a one-day walkout.

A BA spokeswoman said the airline is very disappointed by the outcome of the BALPA vote.

“We remain open to working with BALPA to reach an agreement, which we have been doing since December. Our proposed pay offer of 11.5% over three years is fair, and by contrast to BALPA, the Unite and GMB trade unions—which represent nearly 90% of all British Airways colleagues—have already recommended the same pay offer to their members,” the BA spokeswoman said.

She urged BALPA to return to talks as soon as possible to avoid industrial action and minimize passenger disruption.

“We currently do not have dates for any potential strike action and will issue an update on this in due course,” BALPA said. “We remain hopeful that this dispute can be resolved before strike action, but we remain committed to action if necessary.”

BALPA added that BA plans to seek a high-court injunction on July 23, in a bid to block the strike. “Any further negotiations are on hold while we prepare to defend our right to take this action,” BALPA said.

A BA spokesman confirmed the airline is seeking an injunction but declined to comment on the grounds for the legal challenge ahead of the hearing.

