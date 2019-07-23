British Airways (BA) on July 23 failed in a legal attempt to block a planned strike action by pilots, but immediately said it intends to appeal the decision.

A High Court in London rejected BA’s call to scrap the results of the British Airline Pilots Association (BALPA) vote, saying the union’s member ballot for industrial action had been conducted correctly and the results should stand. The ballot produced a 93% vote in favor of a strike over a pay claim.

BALPA general secretary Brian Strutton urged the airline to negotiate rather than resort to the courts.

“While we’re pleased with the judge’s decision, we’re frustrated that time has been wasted,” he said. “BA could have spent this time coming back to the negotiating table instead of trying—and failing—to tie us up in legal knots. This delay will now continue with BA seeking to appeal against the High Court’s decision. As a result, it’s now likely the talks scheduled with [arbitration service] ACAS on Friday will have to be postponed.”

Strutton continued: “We ask that BA thinks hard about why 93% of our members feel so strongly about taking strike action. The company itself has admitted that even one day of strike action would cost more than what our pilots are asking for, so the ball really is in their court here, to look after their pilots and ensure the hardworking public get to continue their holidays as planned.”

In a brief statement, BA said: “We are very disappointed with today’s decision. We will continue to pursue every avenue to protect the holidays of thousands of our customers this summer. Our proposed pay offer of 11.5% over three years is fair, and by contrast to BALPA, the UNITE and GMB trade unions—which represent nearly 90% of all British Airways colleagues—have already recommended the same pay offer to their members.”

The airline added that it remains open to negotiations with BALPA.

A date for BA’s hearing in the Court of Appeal has not yet been set but could be as early as next week.

Alan Dron alandron@adepteditorial.com