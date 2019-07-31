British Airways (BA) has lost its latest attempt July 31 to block pilots from staging a strike, as the likelihood of industrial action increased at the height of the summer holiday season.

BA went to the Court of Appeal in London after losing its case in the High Court last week to bar the strike vote by members of the British Airline Pilots Association (BALPA), who are seeking an increase in pay.

“The Court of Appeal has today rightly dismissed BA’s attempt to injunct this industrial action on a technicality,” BALPA general secretary Brian Strutton said.

“BA’s attempt to defeat the democratic view of their pilots in court, rather than deal with us across the negotiating table, has sadly wasted huge amounts of time and money that could have been put into finding a peaceful resolution. Now the window for negotiation and compromise is closing fast.”

Strutton said, “We have spent four days in talks at [arbitration service] ACAS already, and BA refused to move their position one iota. But we hope they now recognize the seriousness of the situation and will work positively with us to find a way forward.”

He added, “We are not announcing strike dates today. In any event we are required by law to provide BA with 14 days’ notice of any proposed strike action.”

In a statement, BA said it was disappointed that BALPA “has chosen to threaten the holidays of thousands of our customers this summer with unprecedented strike action. We continue to pursue every avenue to find a solution to avoid industrial action and protect our customers’ travel plans.”

BA said, “Our proposed pay deal of 11.5% over three years is fair, and by contrast to BALPA, has been accepted by the members of the Unite and GMB trade unions, which represent nearly 90% of all British Airways colleagues.”

