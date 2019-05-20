A group of US Democratic senators are calling on American Airlines chairman and CEO Doug Parker to provide “livable, family-sustaining wages” to passenger service agents at American-owned regional subsidiary Envoy Air.

Envoy Air provides regional flight service to American Airlines under the American Eagle brand.

In a May 17 letter, the five senators decried how Envoy employees are “struggling to survive on poverty wages” while the parent company raked in $1.4 billion in net income in 2018.

They said Envoy agents earn as little as $9.48 per hour, with more than half earning less than $11. The lawmakers contrasted that to the parent company, where employee pay starts at $13.48, with regular pay increases and the potential to earn $30 an hour after 12 years.

The Communications Workers of America (CWA), which represents Envoy’s passenger service agents, entered into federal mediation with the company on May 20 through the National Mediation Board (NMB).

The company’s current proposal would see Envoy workers’ starting hourly pay increase to $10.60, with the potential to earn $16.24 top pay after 14 years of service.

“American Airlines has both a moral and economic responsibility to ensure that Envoy agents receive fair compensation and benefits, and at the very least, a living wage. We demand that you reverse course on previous proposals and enter into the federal mediation process with the goal of providing meaningful wage increases for these workers,” the senators wrote.

American spokeswoman Minnette Vélez-Conty said in an emailed response that “Envoy and its customer service agents continue to work collaboratively toward an initial collective bargaining agreement and will be doing so in accordance with the mediation process overseen by the NMB.”

She said the company “recognizes the hard work performed by its agents and has negotiated meaningful compensation, benefit and job security enhancements at the bargaining table, and will continue to negotiate in good faith until a final agreement is reached.”

“American has a moral and economic responsibility to pay its agents family-supporting wages, including those at subsidiaries like Envoy Air,” CWA director-communications Beth Allen said. “It has been over three years since these agents joined together to negotiate for better wages and working conditions. A fair contract is long overdue.”

Envoy Air did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The letter to Parker comes as Congressional Democrats have increased their scrutiny of US carriers’ treatment of employees in recent weeks. Also on May 17, three Democratic senators wrote to Delta Air Lines chief Ed Bastian expressing concern about the company’s ongoing campaign to prevent workers from unionizing, including what they called the “demeaning and infantilizing anti-union literature” being distributed to workers and posted in employee areas.

That letter follows a May 15 letter from nine other Democratic senators who also denounced Delta’s anti-union activities.

