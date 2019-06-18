Alitalia unions have sounded the alarm about ongoing uncertainty over the bankrupt carrier’s future after the deadline for a formal bid was pushed back yet again and the lineup of the investors set to take part remained unclear. The Federazione Nazionale Trasporto Aereo (FNTA), which brings together Alitalia pilot and cabin crew unions, said a meeting of members in Rome June 17, brought up “serious concerns” related to news on the industrial plan. Italy’s ...