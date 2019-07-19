Alaska Airlines’ 900 Airbus and Boeing aircraft technicians, represented by the Aircraft Mechanics Fraternal Association (AMFA), have ratified a transition agreement and an integrated seniority list.

This ratification vote will combine the Airbus and Boeing technicians into a single group, a crucial step in the Alaska-Virgin America merger, which was finalized in December 2016.

According to Alaska Airlines, the agreement includes wage increases, retirement enhancements, and job protections, among other improvements.

“The strong participation from our technicians in this ratification process is a positive step forward for our maintenance team,” Alaska Airlines Maintenance and Engineering SVP Constance von Muehlen, said. “I look forward to the next steps with our technicians and AMFA in supporting both our Boeing and Airbus fleets safely and compliantly. I am confident that our technicians and guests will see the benefits of us working as one team.”

With this vote, all represented groups at Alaska will now be operating under single agreements.

Linda Blachly linda.blachly@informa.com