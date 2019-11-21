Air Wisconsin pilots approved a new three-year contract on Nov. 21, ending a decade-long management dispute that the Air Line Pilots Association (ALPA) called “one of the longest-running conflicts” in the union’s history.

The new contract will provide $6 million in pay raises and other improvements, according to ALPA, which represented the pilots in negotiations.

The contract was approved after two weeks of voting by a margin of 73% to 27%, with 87% of the carrier’s 414 eligible voters participating. The contract will become amendable three years from the date of signing on Nov. 21, 2022.

The new contract converts one-time bonus payments previously offered by the company into permanent pay-rate increases, according to ALPA, while maintaining Air Wisconsin’s 1.5% non-expiring annual pay raise. It also preserves the company’s generous health-care premiums and plan design, while retaining pilots’ hours-of-service duty limitations.

“The Air Wisconsin pilots fought hard for 10 years and never backed down on their principles in demanding a fair contract that reflects their contribution to the company,” ALPA president Joe DePete said in a statement.

“After 10 years of turmoil and uncertainty at our airline, we are gratified to finally bring this negotiation to a close with a contract that provides real, permanent improvements for our pilot group,” ALPA’s Air Wisconsin Master Executive Council chairman Ken Nesbitt said.

The agreement came after a decade of direct negotiations and federal mediation supervised by the National Mediation Board. Air Wisconsin pilots previously rejected tentative contracts reached in 2015 and 2018.

The new contract is the first ratified by Air Wisconsin pilots since 2001.

Air Wisconsin has operated as an exclusive regional carrier for United Airlines since March 2017, with hubs in Chicago, Denver and Washington Dulles. The carrier operates a fleet of 64 Bombardier CRJ200LRs with an average age of 17 years, according to Aviation Week Fleet Data Services.

Ben Goldstein, Ben.Goldstein@aviationweek.com