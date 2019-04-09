Pilots of Spanish regional operator Air Nostrum have planned six 24-hour strike days from April 15-17 and April 22-24, during the European Easter travel high season.

The long-running dispute centers around working conditions tied in with outsourcing services.

In an April 5 statement, Spanish pilots union SELPA said Air Nostrum continues to take its production to other airlines created by its owners, which poses a direct threat to the working conditions, professional progression and the work of the Air Nostrum pilots leaving the company every time with less means to carry out their activity.

“We have met up to 42 times to reach an agreement … unfortunately we are led to this measure by the indifference of the company,” SEPLA head-Air Nostrum Luis Ángel Ramos said, apologizing to passengers for strike damages.

In November 2017, Air Nostrum acquired 51% majority shareholding in Malta-based Medavia Operations Co.

In May 1997, Air Nostrum signed a renewable franchise agreement with Iberia Group operating as Iberia Regional.

Air Nostrum president and main shareholder Carlos Bertomeu said the main discrepancy that prevents an agreement lies in the workload increase during summer, a key time for the tourism sector. He called the strike as “illegal” since the aggressiveness of the measure does not correspond to the point at which the negotiation is found.

“Taking passengers hostage and complicating holidays to have a position of strength in the negotiation is an unacceptable strategy that also makes no sense when you were so close to reaching an agreement,” Bertomeu said.

Air Nostrum operates a fleet of around 50 aircraft, comprising ATR 72 turboprops and Bombardier CRJ200/900/1000 regional jets.

Kurt Hofmann hofmann.aviation@netway.at