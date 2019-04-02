UK LCC easyJet is seeing strong momentum for the Worldwide by easyJet connections service it launched in 2017, after a record month in December 2018.

EasyJet’s head of digital experience, Daniel Young, told ATW, “We’ve got really strong momentum. January, February and the first half of March 2019 have also shown much promise for the future of Worldwide. We’re seeing growth in particular for connections in Tegel, Geneva and London Gatwick. Chicago is now the most popular long-haul destination fed from Rome.”

The airline signed up Cathay Pacific Airways as its latest Worldwide partner in January and sees more carriers joining this year, Young said.

“We also plan to expand to other key easyJet airports in Europe, Young said, adding: “We’re presently working on building sophistication into the product and making it even more customer-friendly.”

Worldwide by easyJet launched in September 2017 and already counts airlines including Norwegian Air Shuttle, Singapore Airlines, Loganair, Thomas Cook Airlines, Virgin Atlantic and WestJet as members.

