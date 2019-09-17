United Airlines has signed a new, multi-year agreement with Expedia Group, resolving a bitter legal dispute that threatened the companies’ years-long partnership.

The companies said in a joint statement that the new agreement “ushers in an expanded relationship, meeting the strategic objectives of both companies and benefiting travelers around the world.”

“The agreement continues Expedia Group’s leisure distribution with United, expands United’s relationship with Expedia Partner Solutions, builds on United’s relationship with Egencia, Expedia Group’s corporate travel business, and the companies will work to expand cooperation into other areas in the near future,” the companies said.

Bellevue, Washington-based Expedia sued United earlier this year, alleging the Chicago-based carrier breached its contract by threatening to discontinue Expedia’s ability to access fare data for United flights scheduled after the termination of the pair’s ticketing agreement Sept. 30.

In a series of emails in late 2018 and early 2019, United asked Expedia to renegotiate their contract, saying it “intended to suppress any sales from Expedia ... for travel after Oct 1, 2019 and beyond” unless the company agreed to new contract terms. On United’s 2019 first-quarter earnings call, an executive said it was “time to change” the company’s relationship with Expedia, adding, “we look forward to having a direct relationship with our customers going forward.”

Expedia said in its initial complaint that thousands of its customers had already booked tickets on United for flights scheduled after Sept. 30, and that United’s threats to withhold its data for those dates “threatens to impose on these customers unexpected delays, logistical burdens and potential increased costs.”

A federal judge rejected Expedia’s request for an injunction that would have forced United to continue providing fare data for post-Sept. 30 flights, while acknowledging that Expedia’s breach-of-contract claim had a “likelihood of success.”

Lawyers for Expedia indicated in a Sept. 11 court filing that a resolution was in the offing, writing that “the parties have been engaged in discussions regarding the substance of the Court’s order and the parties’ relationship going forward.”

