United Airlines customers now have the option to pay over time for flights through the carrier’s partnership with point-of-sale financing company Uplift.

Travelers can use Uplift Pay Monthly to pay over 11 months when booking flights from the US to any United destination.

Visitors to United’s website can apply for the monthly payment option and receive an instant decision, Uplift said.

“Our mission to make travel more accessible, affordable and rewarding for everyone perfectly aligns with United’s purpose of connecting people and uniting the world,” Uplift CEO Brian Barth said. “Travel has become a fundamental part of our lives and consumers today demand more flexibility. We’re excited to help more people experience the world with this partnership with United.”

Uplift Pay Monthly integrates into the airline’s existing payment processes, using the payment rails in place with the UATP network.

“We began offering Uplift Pay Monthly in 2017 with United Vacations and received great feedback from our customers about the option to pay over time,” United VP-digital products and analytics Praveen Sharma said. “Expanding Uplift’s flexible purchase option to flight tickets now allows even more customers to travel the world and create memories that will last a lifetime.”

