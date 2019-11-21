British Airways (BA) passengers faced widespread delays throughout the airline’s network Nov. 21 as a technical problem led to cancellations and frustrated travelers.

The problem, which a BA spokesman in London could only describe as “a technical issue,” began overnight on Nov. 20-21, causing what he described as “less than a handful” of cancellations on flights scheduled to head to the UK.

Widespread comments on social media platforms described delays of up to 12 hours and some cancellations leading to passengers having to wait almost 24 hours for the next service. A few passengers said pilots had spoken of problems with the flight-planning system.

The spokesman said he was not sure of the average delay to fights, “but we wouldn’t argue with some of the reports we’ve seen out there.”

He added the airline planned to operate a full flight schedule Nov. 21: “However, there may be some knock-on delays to flights. We are sorry for the disruption to customers who have been affected.” At the time of writing it was too early to say whether knock-on delays would continue Nov. 22, he added.

BA has faced a series of IT problems in recent years. In August 2019, a technical issue led to passengers having to be checked-in manually, leading to long delays. In July, the UK Information Commissioner’s office said the airline could be fined up to £183 million ($236 million) for a major data breach that led to the details of almost 500,000 passengers being leaked.

Alan Dron alandron@adepteditorial.com