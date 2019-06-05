Russia’s Aeroflot Group has extended its hand luggage-only fares to medium-haul routes operated by Aeroflot Airline and subsidiaries Rossiya Airlines and Aurora Airlines, the group said June 4.

Passengers can choose between economy fare, which includes hand luggage and one piece of checked-in luggage (up to 23 kg or 50.7 lbs.), and light fare, which includes a carry-on allowance of up to 10 kg.

On April 2, Aeroflot began a trial of hand luggage-only fares, which included Rossiya Airlines’ medium-haul routes and 14 Aeroflot destinations connecting Moscow with Germany and Italy. It was announced that on some routes economy fares would be reduced up to 30%.

“Based on the results of this initiative, there has proved to be steady demand for this offering as a more budget-friendly economy option compared to baggage-inclusive fares,” Aeroflot said in a statement.

Aeroflot is Russia’s biggest airline group. In 2018, its airlines carried 55.7 million passengers, up 11% year-over-year. The group includes Moscow Sheremetyevo-based Aeroflot Airline, St. Petersburg-based Rossiya Airlines, LCC Pobeda Airlines and Russian Far East-based Aurora Airlines.

