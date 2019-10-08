Vietnam Airlines plans to debut its first inflight Wi-Fi internet connectivity on selected international and domestic flights this week.

The Vietnam flag carrier said the service will also be the first such offering in Vietnam, and will be available on some Airbus A350s from Oct. 10.

They will be operated on the Hanoi-Ho Chi Minh City domestic trunk route; and on international services from Hanoi to Shanghai and Osaka, and from Ho Chi Minh City to Osaka and Singapore.

Vietnam Airlines said it will “continue its research to develop this service on Boeing 787s and A350s with better speed and accessibility.” The carrier has 14 A350s and 13 787s, according to the Aviation Week Fleet Data Services.

The carrier noted that its Wi-Fi service is well-suited to messaging applications, and it will offer packages costing from $2.95 to $29.95 with up to 80MB data. However, the airline is allowing 30 min. free access until the end of December as a launch promotion.

Vietnam Airlines introduced Wi-Fi inflight entertainment (IFE) systems on its Airbus A321neos from December 2018, as these aircraft were delivered. This system allows passengers to stream IFE content onto their own devices.

Adrian Schofield, adrian.schofield@informa.com