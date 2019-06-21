The Seamless Air Alliance (SAA), which aims to simplify inflight connectivity with a standard system that allows myriad components to automatically and interchangeably connect with each other, expects to have specifications for the system by the end of 2020.

At that time SAS will also embark on the certification process for the system, CEO Jack Mandala said.

Currently, airlines and passengers often find themselves hampered by multiple connectivity systems that cannot talk to each other and that often require passengers to log in multiple times or surmount paywalls as they change airlines, Mandala said.

SAA was formed to accelerate the introduction of technologies on aircraft to enable passengers to use their connected devices in a seamless way. The goal is to allow passengers to board an aircraft and have all their devices seamlessly connect without the need for logins or credit cards, enabled through existing mobile operators’ platforms.

Passengers would automatically be connected via an encrypted, secure connection.

SAA is an enabling organization, rather than a service provider.

“We’re just writing the spec that will allow open architecture systems deployment,” Mandala said. “Right now, we’ve broken down the inflight connectivity systems into what we call functional blocks and are defining standard interfaces between those blocks.”

One aspect of the certification process is “Seamless Ready,” a status that will be applied to individual pieces of equipment to tell companies they are compatible with the system.

The second certification aspect is “Seamless Certified,” which is a system-level certification that assures airlines and passengers of a certain level of service provision.

With the certification system, an airline buying any of the functional blocks, such as a new modem or antenna, will be assured that they will connect automatically to other functional blocks.

SAA demonstrated several of the building blocks of the proposed system at the Paris Air Show and met with a strongly positive reaction from visitors to its stand, Mandala said.

Alan Dron alandron@adepteditorial.com